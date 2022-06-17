ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Truckee approves biomass study

By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruckee is set to move forward with long-term plans for a regional biomass facility. At its Tuesday meeting, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved of setting aside $120,000 in funding as part of a contract amendment with Wildephor Consulting Services, LLC, to complete a bioenergy feasibility study. As a result...

www.sierrasun.com

Related
Sierra Sun

TART Connect on-demand microtransit coming to Truckee this month

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee has announced that TART Connect will launch on June 25. The free, on-demand, shared shuttle service, currently operating in North Lake Tahoe, will expand to the Truckee area as a pilot project throughout the summer. The Truckee TART Connect Pilot Program is...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Waste service rates to increase in Truckee

Services for waste removal in Truckee are set to increase following unanimous approval by the Truckee Town Council. The annual residential rate will increase from $397.42 to $423.48. Rates are calculated according to an index-based methodology that applies a weighted mix of year-over-year changes in the employment cost index, consumer price index, motor vehicle maintenance and repair index, and fuel price indices.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Library Loop: Summer is here at local libraries

It seems safe to say that summer is here, and North Lake Tahoe is full of fun to be had! Of course, there’s that big, beautiful, crystal-clear blue lake just down the street, and miles of trails to be hiked or biked. However, when you’ve had all the fun in the sun you can possibly take there are four libraries dotted alone the North Shore that are packed with fun events all summer long. Take advantage of Summer Reading Challenges happening at Incline Village Library, Kings Beach Library, Tahoe City Library, and Truckee Library. At each of these libraries you can sign up, read to earn points, and turn your points in for cool prizes and books. In addition, there is a plethora of arts and cultural events such as Tsurunokai Taiko Drummers at the Incline Village Library on June 22, Wild Things Conservation Ambassadors at Kings Beach Library and Tahoe City Library on July 8 and at Truckee Library on July 14. If you absolutely love animals, you must attend the Wild Things event!
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Supervisor Hardy Bullock steps down from airport role

Hardy Bullock, the Truckee Tahoe Airport director of aviation and community services, has announced he’s stepping down from his role at the airport. Bullock, who has been with the airport for 14 years, is taking a job with airport industry consultants Mead & Hunt. Also a member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Bullock is not moving or leaving the area and will continue his role as District 5 supervisor.
TRUCKEE, CA
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in California Gold Country

The Old West lives on in Nevada City. Established in 1849 by outlaws and fortune seekers, this quaint stretch of California Gold Country exudes romance and charm. Comprised of century-old brick buildings and narrow streets, the entire downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But this...
NEVADA CITY, CA
washingtonlatest.com

Post investing in Nevada cereal plant upgrades

ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. has announced its Post Consumer Brands business will invest up to $110 million to expand its cereal production capacity at its facility in Sparks, Nev. According to Post, the expansion will give the company additional production volume, addressing capacity constraints to better meet...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bear gets into Airbnb, ransacks house looking for food

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - CHP Truckee is using a recent incident in the Northstar area to raise awareness about bear safety. Officers assisted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night after reports of an extremely aggressive bear inside an Airbnb. According to CHP, the bear got in through an open window and ransacked the house looking for food. The guests had locked themselves inside bedrooms, the CHP said. They added that the bear charged officers multiple times.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Firefighters knock down wildfire burning in Genoa

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: According to the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, the fire is now out. ORIGINAL STORY: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations in the Genoa area Friday afternoon after a reported wildfire. The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid Genoa and the Jacks...
GENOA, NV
