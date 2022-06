NIL legislation has changed the way college athletes view their time in the NCAA. North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot has now experienced both sides of that coin. As a freshman and sophomore, he wasn’t able to profit off his name, image and likeness. As a junior, he was able to cash in. In a recent piece by Michael Rosenberg at SI, it reports Bacot tallied $21,000 during the Tarheels NCAA Tournament run from March 1st through June 8th. It goes on to include his mother’s estimate that his senior year earnings will “definitely (be) past half a million.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO