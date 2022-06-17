ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Closing arguments set for man who killed officer

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial has been unfolding inside the St. Louis County Courthouse. Missouri lawmakers say bill helped seal deal on FIFA …. ArchCity Defenders discuss Juneteenth celebrations. Home explosion that killed 2 in north St. Louis County...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Fmr. Air Force sergeant sentenced to 41 years for killing federal court officer

A former Air Force sergeant was sentenced Friday to 41 years in prison for killing a federal officer in 2020 drive-by shooting in Oakland. Steven Carrillo, 34, had pleaded guilty earlier this year for his killing of Federal Protective Services Officer Patrick Underwood in the May 2020 attack. In agreeing to the plea deal, Carrillo had to admit not just to murdering Underwood but to aligning with anti-government groups, plotting attacks, and promoting anti-police violence on Facebook. He was part of the “Boogaloo” movement, a loosely organized network in the U.S. whose adherents say they are preparing for an impending civil war.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Oxygen

Cops Say 'Freaking, Savage Monster' Beheaded Pregnant Girlfriend

A police chief in Illinois didn’t mince words when he referred to a man recently charged with decapitating his pregnant girlfriend as a “freaking savage monster.”. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, was charged with with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Liese Dodd, 22, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child for the death of her unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicide and other charges related to motor vehicle violations.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Dumpster#Immigration Policy#Violent Crime#Mizzou#Nexstar Founder
Daily Beast

Teen Enraged by Dad’s Engagement Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Fiancée

An Alabama teen pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a 66-year-old woman who was engaged to his father, court records show. According to authorities, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was upset that his father, local Auburn physician Dr. John McFarland, became engaged only 11 months after his mother died. He therefore “harbored animosity” toward the new fiancée, Martha White. In October 2019, police say they found White dead at a home with a gunshot wound to her face. AL.com reports that she was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr. McFarland later told investigators that his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had disappeared from the home, and a witness told police that the disgruntled teen pulled the trigger. The teen was arrested the following day and has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Cops Shoot Unarmed Pregnant Black Woman Suspected in Carjacking

Kansas City police are facing backlash after shooting an unarmed pregnant Black five times over a reported stolen vehicle. Leonna Hale, 26, is in stable condition after being shot by Kansas City police on Friday. An eyewitness identified as Shédanja claims Hale was trying to flee the scene in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on Friday night, The Kansas City Star reported. According to Newsweek, Hale had her hands up moments before officers opened fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in beheading case

A jury on Thursday convicted a New Hampshire man of first-degree murder for killing his wife’s coworker after he discovered they were texting, and then forcing her to behead him.Armando Barron, 32, faces a life sentence without parole. He also was convicted of assaulting his wife, Britany Barron, the night he discovered she had been texting with her coworker, 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. Prosecutors said he used her cellphone to lure him to a park just north of the Massachusetts state line in September 2020. Barron also was convicted of beating and kicking Amerault, forcing him into his own car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy