Sorensen Conquers Cedar Lake

POLK COUNTY -- A traffic stop on a motorcycle in the city of Clear Lake, WI, has led to charges of 7th Offense OWI for Sean Gayhart of Cumberland, WI. On June 12, 2022, at around midnight, a Clear Lake Police Officer observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle after hearing “an extremely loud rev of a motorcycle engine”. The motorcycle slowed down at a stop sign but failed to stop The bike made a right turn and the front tire almost hit the curb. The Officer followed the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not immediately stop but did ultimately pull over onto the shoulder. The criminal complaint states that the driver dropped the motorcycle on its side and attempted to pick it back up but was unable to.

CLEAR LAKE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO