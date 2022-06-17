ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Sorensen Conquers Cedar Lake

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 2 days ago

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Thursday’s opener at the 23rd annual Masters was the 16th event of the season for the Summit USMTS National Championship and points leader Dustin Sorensen rumbled to his fourth victory of the season at Cedar Lake Speedway. Jake O’Neil, however, has garnered the...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedsport.com

Ramirez Masters Cedar Lake Foes

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. —A week void of good luck and sprinkled with some bad luck forced Dereck Ramirez to do what fans have become accustomed to — figuring it all out for the finale and heading home with the biggest check. It happened again Saturday night as Ramirez...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
speedsport.com

Haudenschild Sweeps At Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Sheldon Haudenschild proved to be relentless at Beaver Dam Speedway. After wiring the field in Friday night’s 35-lap World of Outlaws feature, Haudenschild raced past early pacesetter Spencer Bayston on the 13th round in Saturday night’s 40-lap Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial and proceeded to cruise on to his seventh series win of the year aboard the NOS Energy Drink No. 17 Sprint Car.
BEAVER DAM, WI
speedsport.com

Kraig Kinser Suffers Concussion

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Kraig Kinser will not compete in Saturday night’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Beaver Dam Raceway. The third-generation sprint car racer suffered a concussion in a wild opening lap crash during Friday night’s feature at Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Belleville, WI
Sports
City
New Richmond, WI
City
Belleville, WI
New Richmond, WI
Sports
CBS News

1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Wolff
Person
Tyler Davis
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

1 dead in I-39 rollover wreck in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a pickup truck rolled into oncoming lanes along I-39 in Columbia Co. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the truck was heading south around 6 a.m. when it went off the Interstate near mile marker 19, on the northwest corner of Portage. The report did not provide a cause for the crash, but noted the truck rolled over and ended up in the northbound lanes.
PORTAGE, WI
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
stcroix360.com

Maps and more: Dams of the St. Croix River system

They can provide power, help wildlife habitat, support recreation — and disrupt numerous natural forces. Flowing water is one of the freest forms of energy in the world, and especially in the wet landscapes of the St. Croix River and its tributaries. Humans have harnessed water in this area for at least a couple centuries — for transporting timber to mills, generating electricity, providing habitat for wildlife like waterfowl, and maintaining lakes for fishing, swimming, and living on.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
wortfm.org

Fisheries: Where the Walleye Are

Cheese curds (those chewy nuggets of milk found in the farm’s market ). Frigid winters (puffy, cozy coats worn on the lakes, fishing).Fish fry Fridays (buttery flakes of walleye served at the end of the week). The quintessential Wisconsin experience. All year long, we fish, hoping to grab one...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Lee Ricks

BEST Burger in the Dells

You see, back in the day when I still had facebook, I joined a group called Fatfam. The group was a way for people to share their foodie photos from restaurants or a recipe they made personally. I was aimlessly scrolling away one night (like we all do) and saw a photo posted of a burger and captioned, "Best burger in the Dells!" and mentioned the place (don't worry, I'll tell ya, just read on.)
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Charges Of 7th Offense OWI

POLK COUNTY -- A traffic stop on a motorcycle in the city of Clear Lake, WI, has led to charges of 7th Offense OWI for Sean Gayhart of Cumberland, WI. On June 12, 2022, at around midnight, a Clear Lake Police Officer observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle after hearing “an extremely loud rev of a motorcycle engine”. The motorcycle slowed down at a stop sign but failed to stop The bike made a right turn and the front tire almost hit the curb. The Officer followed the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not immediately stop but did ultimately pull over onto the shoulder. The criminal complaint states that the driver dropped the motorcycle on its side and attempted to pick it back up but was unable to.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
1440 WROK

This Little Building Serves Up Some of the Best Pizza in Wisconsin

When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy