Williamson & Rain Rule Thunder Road

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $475,000. This private log home sits gently on a knoll back from the road. The property gently rises to a point where you can appreciate the private deck, lovely pond, stonework, established gardens, berry bushes and volleyball or badminton area. Inside the home on the main level you will find ample space for your kitchen, dininroom and livingroom area. A first floor bedroom/den/office and full bath make it a very adaptable floor plan. The second floor has two larger bedrooms and another bath for the family. A partially finished walkout lower level offers a respite from the main living area, workshop and storage area.

WOLCOTT, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO