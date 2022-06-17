ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

Williamson & Rain Rule Thunder Road

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 2 days ago

BARRE, Vt. — When the rain came, it came hard. Following constant threat and misty annoyances throughout the night, monsoon rains finally descended on Thunder Road just after lap 35 of the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers event on Casella Waste Management Night. The New England...

www.speedsport.com

speedsport.com

Gray Takes Bear Ridge Sportsman Victory

BRADFORD, Vt. – Jason Gray made a last-lap pass for the win in the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway. Simmons took over the lead on lap five and looked poised to win his first feature of the year. As the white flag waved everyone was on the edge of their seats as the No. 00 of Jason Gray coming out of turn four got by Simmons to beat him to the checkers by .008 hundreds of a second stealing the win.
BRADFORD, VT
WCAX

Goodbye: Kayla Martin

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, June 19 is Kayla Martin’s last day at Ch. 3 News. Kayla delivers her goodbye message to her team and the Green Mountain State. A place she’s considered home for the past two years.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the region from west to east on Thursday evening. Some storm could have gusty winds over 60mph and quarter sized hail. Storms will exit the region by midnight with partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll have the chance for another shower or two on Friday with highs still in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will start high on Friday, then drop during the day.
BURLINGTON, VT
Barre, VT
WCAX

What to do Sunday, June 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region this Father’s day weekend. The Archive, in Winooski, is hosting an Afrobeats Brunch in honor of Juneteenth. There are a variety of southern comfort foods including chicken & waffles, grits, and more. Brunch costs $30 per person. Food is served from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is free from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is an 18-plus event.
WINOOSKI, VT
vermontjournal.com

Call to de-Phrag Amherst Lake

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Black River Action Team invites adults and teens to bring a shovel or borrow a shovel on June 25 and help “de-Phrag” Amherst Lake in Plymouth, Vt. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. for a brief orientation and will then begin tackling the stand of invasive Phragmite reeds that are taking over the northern shoreline of the lake.
PLYMOUTH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Strawberry season kicks off in Vermont

Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Horror lovers head for ‘Scream’ at Derby lavender farm

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - It may not be lavender season quite yet, but one Vermont lavender farm uses its resources to draw visitors year-round. This weekend, that means a spooky attraction: the Lavender Backwoods Scream. Lavender Essentials of Vermont in Derby is combining lavender and Halloween to give people something...
DERBY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Sugarbush replacing snowmaking water withdrawal infrastructure

This summer Sugarbush is upgrading and replacing the existing snowmaking water withdrawal infrastructure on the Mad River adjacent to the snowmaking pond off Route 100. The withdrawal infrastructure and pond currently provide 100% of the snowmaking water to Lincoln Peak. This withdrawal infrastructure, constructed in 1995, includes a stop log dam, concrete foundation, Parshall flume, and high and low flow intakes to divert river water into the snowmaking pond when flow conditions in the river allow.
LINCOLN, VT
pallspera.com

998 Elmore Pond Road Wolcott, VT

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $475,000. This private log home sits gently on a knoll back from the road. The property gently rises to a point where you can appreciate the private deck, lovely pond, stonework, established gardens, berry bushes and volleyball or badminton area. Inside the home on the main level you will find ample space for your kitchen, dininroom and livingroom area. A first floor bedroom/den/office and full bath make it a very adaptable floor plan. The second floor has two larger bedrooms and another bath for the family. A partially finished walkout lower level offers a respite from the main living area, workshop and storage area.
WOLCOTT, VT
VTDigger

Cool it with the attack-dog approach

Peter Sterling of Renewable Energy Vermont would do well to get his facts straight before yet again trashing the Public Utility Commission for its well-reasoned decisions to deny (a very few) solar projects. In Bradford, the issue was not aesthetics but displacing land that was part of a planned retail...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Head-on collision in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln early this morning. The crash took place on Lincoln Gap Road at around 1:15 a.m. According to the report, Nolan Whitcomb, 20, of Lincoln, drove too fast for conditions on a dirt road, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.
LINCOLN, VT
WCAX

North Country orchard remembers Grandpa Bob Rulfs

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - The owner of a farm in New York’s North Country has died. The Rulfs Orchard Facebook page says Grandpa Bob Rulfs was a true legend. The orchard says as a little boy, he dreamed of having a farm but was told he may not be able to do that because of allergies. Nevertheless, he got a degree in animal husbandry and bought some cows.
PERU, NY

