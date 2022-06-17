ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Billion of usernames and passwords up for sale to criminals

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

More than 24 billion usernames and password combinations are for sale in the cybercriminal marketplace, according to a firm that specializes in minimizing organizations' digital risks.

A study by Digital Shadows https://resources.digitalshadows.com/whitepapers-and-reports/account-takeover-in-2022 estimates that's the equivalent of nearly four sets of credential sets for every person on the planet. And that's a 65% increase from a report in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgeXL_0gDpWCEN00
Photo: Getty Images

Crooks advertise and sell stolen credentials on cybercriminal marketplaces and forums usually found on the dark web.

To make matters worse, people continue to use easy-to-guess passwords. The study found that the top 50 most-common passwords are just easily remembered (and guessed) numbers like "123456," the word 'password,' or keyboard combinations such as 'qwerty.' In fact, of the 50 most commonly used passwords, 49 can be cracked in under a second with easy-to-use tools available for free on criminal forums.

The good news is that adding a "special character" (such as @ # or _) to a 10-character password will add about 90 minutes to the time needed to crack it. Adding two boosts the time to around two days and four hours.

Chris Morgan, senior cyber threat intelligence analyst at Digital Shadows, predicts an eventual "passwordless" future, but for now he recommends the following steps to keep credentials safe:

  • Use a password manager - It's an app on your phone, tablet or computer that generates, stores and enters complex passwords that the user doesn't need to remember.
  • Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) where it's offered – This process can confirm identity using PINs, facial recognition, fingerprints or a USB key.
  • Use an authenticator app - These generate a new random six-digit code every 30 seconds that a user must enter on the website they are trying to access.


Other experts also caution against reusing passwords. That can lead to an account takeover, identity theft, financial theft, social media spam, and more. Every website, account or application deserves its own unique credentials. Reusing or creating easy-to-guess passwords is like leaving the door of your home unlocked 24/7.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usernames#Passwords#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Spam#Fraud#Digital Shadows
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BGR.com

How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
Android Police

Google might owe you a couple hundred bucks after settling Photos biometrics lawsuit

We live in a world where biometric security isn't something out of some far-flung science-fiction story, and unsurprisingly, that comes with some privacy concerns. The state of Illinois took matters into its own hands way back in 2008, passing the Biometric Information Privacy Act in a move that couldn't have been more prescient. On the heels of a massive payout from Facebook — and similar action being brought forth against Snapchat — Illinois residents might be looking at a hefty check hitting their mailbox, all thanks to Google Photos.
ILLINOIS STATE
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET
komando.com

5 tricky PayPal scams going after your money

Knowing how scams work is key to outsmarting them. Social media profiles are usually the primary targets for scammers, but they are also known to go after payment systems. With PayPal being one of the most used globally, it is no surprise that it is one of the most targeted platforms. Common sense is not enough to keep yourself safe, as the scams have become more complex and convincing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

How to Delete All Emails on Your iPhone

The Mail app on your iPhone keeps all your emails in one place. No matter how many accounts you have, it lets you check all of them in one app. However, the downside to this is that your Mail inbox can fill up incredibly quickly when so many accounts are feeding into it.
CELL PHONES
Axios

Lawsuit claims Amazon using Alexa to target ads at customers

A new lawsuit alleges the popular speaking assistant included in the Seattle-based tech giant's Echo and other smart speakers is collecting voice data from unwitting customers that Amazon then uses to target ads at them. Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle last week, seeks...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy