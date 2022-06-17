HVAC Companies Enjoying the Hot Sales Amid Georgia Heatwave

For the second time in two days, an earthquake has been recorded in Georgia. The second earthquake, recorded at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, was centered in eastern Georgia near the city of Stillmore in Emanuel County. See more.
The Georgia Department of Transportation's (Georgia DOT) Safe Trips in a Connected Transportation Network (ST-CTN) project was selected as an awardee for a US Department of Transportation (USDOT) cooperative agreement to improve transportation and access for those with physical challenges. "One of our goals at Georgia DOT is to put...
A report released today by the Georgia Department of Education’s Teacher Burnout Task Force describes a classroom workforce burdened by testing, time demands and unrealistic expectations. Chaired by the 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Cherie Goldman, the task force looked at the causes of teacher burnout and recommended...
