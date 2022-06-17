Flyboys' Comeback Against Pigs Falls Short

The Greeneville Flyboys had the tying run at third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning but fell 6-5 to the Princeton Whistlepigs on Thursday at Pioneer Park.

The Flyboys drop to 5-9 and remain in third place in the Appalachian League’s West Division standings, six games back of front-running Kingsport (11-3). Princeton improves to 6-8 and is in fourth place in the East, seven games back of front-running Burlington (13-1).

Greeneville will play the Doughboys in Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Doughboys (4-10) are in fourth place in the West.

In the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, Greeneville pulled within 6-5 when Cian Sahler reached on a lead-off walk, Will Taylor singled and Sahler scored on a groundout by Brock Daniels.

Rece Parker then got Jack O’Reilly to pop out and struck out Beau Ankeney to notch the save.

Princeton’s Rob Ready (1-1) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out one.

Greeneville starter Finn Wall (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, four runs, walked three and struck out two.

Both teams finished with nine hits.

Taylor was 3-for-5 for Greeneville, Dub Gleed was 2-for-4 with a double and Cameron LaLiberte had a double.

Jag Burden and Landon Reeves homered for Princeton.