ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Flyboys' Comeback Against Pigs Falls Short

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXyOV_0gDpLrnl00

The Greeneville Flyboys had the tying run at third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning but fell 6-5 to the Princeton Whistlepigs on Thursday at Pioneer Park.

The Flyboys drop to 5-9 and remain in third place in the Appalachian League’s West Division standings, six games back of front-running Kingsport (11-3). Princeton improves to 6-8 and is in fourth place in the East, seven games back of front-running Burlington (13-1).

Greeneville will play the Doughboys in Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Doughboys (4-10) are in fourth place in the West.

In the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, Greeneville pulled within 6-5 when Cian Sahler reached on a lead-off walk, Will Taylor singled and Sahler scored on a groundout by Brock Daniels.

Rece Parker then got Jack O’Reilly to pop out and struck out Beau Ankeney to notch the save.

Princeton’s Rob Ready (1-1) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out one.

Greeneville starter Finn Wall (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, four runs, walked three and struck out two.

Both teams finished with nine hits.

Taylor was 3-for-5 for Greeneville, Dub Gleed was 2-for-4 with a double and Cameron LaLiberte had a double.

Jag Burden and Landon Reeves homered for Princeton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Bluefield University announces Corey Mullins as athletic director

Bluefield – Bluefield University President David Olive announced today that Corey Mullins will serve as BU’s new director of athletics. Mullins joined the Rams family in 2014 as head women’s basketball coach. Since his arrival he has also served as assistant director of athletics, an adjunct professor, and a graduate program academic mentor. As head women’s basketball coach at BU, Mullins won more than 100 games. The Rams have enjoyed post-season success winning back-to-back-to-back NCCAA Mid-East Regional Championships and participating in the National Tournament in Winona Lake, Indiana.
BLUEFIELD, VA
WJHL

Boones Creek Opry marks new spot for Saturday night gospel, bluegrass music

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials Friday inaugurated a new hub for Saturday night gospel and bluegrass music. The Boones Creek Opry, made possible by donations from Wolfe Development and Hicks Construction, is located at the historic Keefauveer homestead at 632 Hales Chapel Road. The City of Johnson City gifted the organization to the Boones […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Greeneville, TN
Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Lootpress

The MacArthur Skating Rink: A Monument to Memories

MACARTHUR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The MacArthur Skating Rink building has been a fixture in Raleigh County for 70 years, and the structure stands as a testament to some of the most treasured memories in the lives of generations of residents. The now defunct establishment still stands at its Robert...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Legendary Logan radio personality passes away

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A legendary radio personality from the Logan area has passed away. Jay Nunley died on Thursday from cancer. He was 52. His last job was at WVOW in Logan, but he worked in Huntington, Charleston, Nashville and other cities. The Logan native and Marshall graduate began his career in 1986. He later became […]
LOGAN, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Times News receives Tennessee Association Award

The Kingsport Times News received the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award on Friday for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the region’s methamphetamine epidemic to...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack O'reilly
WVNS

18th Juneteenth Celebration and Barbeque held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth, a combination of the words June and Nineteenth, a federal holiday. “Jim Justice, he just last year piggybacked on what Biden did and now it’s considered a state holiday,” Tina Pannell, president of the Juneteenth Multicultural Festival, said. People headed to Shelter One at […]
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Former Cumberland mayor dies on Saturday

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnny Augusta, a former Cumberland mayor and City Council member, died on Saturday. Augusta was the husband of another former mayor, Sara Augusta. Funeral arrangements have not been released.
CUMBERLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian League#The Greeneville Flyboys#The Appalachian League#West Division#Burlington
Metro News

NWS confirms microburst hit Man Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday evening that a microburst hit the Logan County community of Man Friday afternoon. Meteorologists said the microburst touched down at 2:18 p.m. with peak winds of 80-90 mph. The damaged area was one-fourth of a mile. The damage includes uprooted...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Power outages across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple counties within our viewing area are dealing with power outages due to this afternoons storms. According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, four counties are dealing with more than 1,200 customers without power. These counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties. The...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary holds event to get marijuana card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary planned an event to help inform the public about Medical Marijuana. Greenlight Dispensary in Princeton will hold a patient drive event at their shop in Expert Circle. The event features a friendly dispensary staff who can answer questions about Medical Marijuana. Brittany Elmore, General Manager of the Princeton Greenlight Dispensary […]
PRINCETON, WV
WJHL

New Peoples Bank experiencing outages

(WJHL) — New Peoples Bank, which serves Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, announced Wednesday that it is experiencing “technological issues” that have led to service outages. All banking services were initially unavailable, but the bank has since announced that debit cards can be used for purchases again, and ATMs are again available to access funds. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Fayette Gun Club

BECKWITH, WV (WOAY) – A local gun club right here in the heart of Fayette County wants to remind everyone that they are open and ready to instruct people on their basic shooting skills. The One Tank Trip takes us there to the Fayette Gun Club this week to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

32
Followers
287
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy