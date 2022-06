The aviation watchdog has told airports to address “unacceptable” failings of disabled people and warned it could use legal enforcement powers if they continue.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had seen an increase in reports of “significant service failings”, including incidents where passengers needing assistance have been disembarked hours after other passengers.In a letter, group director of consumers and markets Paul Smith said the incidents were unacceptable and distressing for those involved.We will continue to closely monitor the quality of service provided and if these significant service failures continue, we will consider whether further action is needed, including using...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO