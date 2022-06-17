ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Public Schools Will Not Arm the Staff Featured

By Steffany Murdock
wakr.net
 2 days ago

Mark Williamson, Director Marketing Communications at Akron Public Schools,...

wakr.net

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Councilmembers ignored Rape Crisis Center’s pleas for help; will propose using ARPA funds on rebuilding golf course clubhouse instead: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members neglected a plea for help from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center -- and one council member will instead propose spending millions of his discretionary COVID stimulus dollars on rebuilding a golf course clubhouse. Councilman Scott Tuma announced this week he plans to propose...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Akron, OH
Education
spectrumnews1.com

Entertaining, educational Juneteenth 2022 activities planned all weekend in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area organizations plan to offer Juneteenth 2022 events throughout the weekend to celebrate and honor what's now a federal holiday. Juneteenth, or June 19, historically has been observed as the end of slavery in the U.S. In reality, June 19, 1865 marks the date news finally reached slaves in Galveston, Texas that sanctioned enslavement had ended, even though President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1983.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wksu.org

Summit County Sheriff investigating possible human trafficking at Akron tent city

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating potential human trafficking violations and exploitation at a homeless camp in Akron commonly referred to as a “tent city.”. The sheriff’s office, along with the Akron police department and county prosecutor’s office, discovered several victims who required “immediate intervention” at the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him. Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department. Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said. Chrishawn...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Discredited tests should no longer be used to determine if a baby was born alive: editorial

On Tuesday, former John Adams High School honors student Breyona Reddick will face sentencing in a Portage County courtroom for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her newborn baby while she was a student at Hiram College in 2019. The maximum she faces is 16 1/2 years in prison. The now 21-year-old, with a five-month-old son and dreams of returning to her nursing training, hopes to be sentenced to community control.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy