Akron Public Schools Will Not Arm the Staff Featured

AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area organizations plan to offer Juneteenth 2022 events throughout the weekend to celebrate and honor what's now a federal holiday. Juneteenth, or June 19, historically has been observed as the end of slavery in the U.S. In reality, June 19, 1865 marks the date news finally reached slaves in Galveston, Texas that sanctioned enslavement had ended, even though President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1983.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO