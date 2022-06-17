ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lung Transplant Foundation, FDA Confer About BOS

By Marisa Wexler, MS
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lung Transplant Foundation is hosting a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the intent of educating the agency and public about the challenges of living with bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a severe complication of lung transplant. “This is the first time that regulators and...

