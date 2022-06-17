Decatur County under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Noon Friday

— Decatur County’s Health Officer says the county is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. Dr. Mary McCullough says there have been three known super spreader events that have taken place, and positive cases are exploding in the county. She says due to...
— A new closure date has been set for the State Road 229 pipe replacement project in downtown Batesville. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company now plans to close S.R. 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets on Monday, July 11. The work was originally scheduled to start...
BROOKVILLE, IN — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of recent car break-ins around the county. Deputies say if your vehicle has been broken into, do not enter the vehicle, and contact the Sheriff’s Office. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicle doors at...
Wayne G. Gauck, age 58 of Indianapolis, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Born November 8, 1963 in Batesville, he is the son of Carol Ann (Nee: Hoene) and Arnold Gauck. He graduated from Batesville High in 1982 and from Ball State University in 1986 with a Bachelor’s Degree in finance. He was a member of the Batesville Knights of Columbus #1461.
GREENSBURG, IN — Susan and the late Dennis Wilson were named the newest members of Decatur County Community Foundation’s Stephen Decatur Society at the Foundation’s recent annual meeting. Established in 2001, the Stephen Decatur Society represents a small fraction of the caring people in Decatur County who...
COLUMBUS, IN — Legal Aid will hold a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic from 3 to 5:30 pm Tuesday. Legal Aid District 11 offers clinics for low-income residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Those who take part will have a brief consultation over...
Pamela J. Tumilty, 68, Greensburg, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence in Greensburg surrounded by family. She was born on December 13, 1953 in Albuquerque, New Mexico the daughter of Floyd and Juanita (Mosier) Dilk. She graduated from Warren Central High School in 1972. Pam enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
VERSAILLES, IN — A Crowdfunding campaign aimed at developing a music and entertainment space on the Courthouse Square in Versailles has surpassed its goal with plenty of days to spare. Last month, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) launched the $50,000 campaign.
BATESVILLE, IN — Angie Harmeyer is stepping down as Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. Harmeyer has been with the Y for 21 years, including the past 11 as its CEO. “I have had the honor and pleasure of serving the YMCA for the past 21...
— A Shelbyville man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riots. 57-year-old Mark Mazza was arrested at his home in Shelbyville on November 17, 2021. He was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a...
BATESVILLE, IN — Local artists and their work were recognized through the Batesville Area Arts Council’s 24th Community Art Show. The art show offers opportunities for local artists to showcase their individual and collective talents in the Batesville area. Entries are judged in fine art, photography, and applied...
MILAN, IN — Genesis: Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, launched its first summer camp last week, the “Kids Building Bikes Camp.”. This camp is the first to kick off Genesis’ newest initiative, A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, &...
