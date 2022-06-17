Man City's £50m Jesus valuation

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold's latest comment on backing new manager Erik ten Hag has proven why Chelsea have made the right call to back Thomas Tuchel in the summer transfer market. The Red Devils replaced Ralf Rangnick with the former Ajax boss ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and have...
WOLVES want a staggering £45million for French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri — with Manchester City and Chelsea in the battle. Ait-Nouri, 21, has become one of the most wanted men around and is an ideal solution to the problem in the ranks for both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.
Despite the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, it is often the case one of Manchester City's unsung heroes emerges to play a vital role in a key victory. It was particularly evident in the final game of the 2021/22 season, where the Blues - who needed three points to retain the Premier League title - fell 2-0 down to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.
Tottenham are hoping to pip north London rivals Arsenal in the race for Manchester City's 25-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus with the offer of Champions League football. (Mirror) Leeds United have approached Wolves over a potential summer deal for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26. (Football Insider) Barcelona will meet with...
Zinchenko has been linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks, as news he would be leaving has been circulating. West Ham were one club who were keen and showed interest in the full-back. Another club who have registered their interest more recently is Everton. Everton are said to...
SAMIR NASRI opened up on the doping scandal that rocked the former Arsenal and Man City star's career. The Frenchman, now 34 and retired, was banned for 12 months by Uefa after visiting the Drip Doctors medical centre while on holiday in Los Angeles in December 2016. The scandal broke...
According to reports, Liverpool enquired about Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and potentially losing Mohamed Salah next year, which opens up another door for a forward. Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have built a foundation of about 15/16 players...
The Manchester club are holding out for a fee in the region of €55-60million. They are planning on selling striker Gabriel Jesus in addition to Sterling. Chelsea will improve their offer soon, and Manchester City will let Raheem Sterling leave the club. City are planning on earning a combined €100/110million combined from the sales of Jesus and Sterling.
Manchester City will not bring in a replacement for Raheem Sterling should he leave the club this summer, according to a new report. The west Londoners are plotting a bid for the England international, whose future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.
Manchester youngster Cole Palmer is expected to be much more heavily involved with City's first team next season, it has been revealed. Despite being one of the most highly rated youngsters at the club, Palmer has struggled to break into their incredibly talented starting eleven.
Charles Leclerc has avoided a grid penalty on the first day of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend despite his engine failure at the last race. Leclerc is flirting with the limits on the maximum permitted number of components for a season after two engine-related retirements in the past three races.
Porto say they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal. The Portuguese club released a statement saying Arsenal would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for Vieira with the rest in potential add-ons. Vieira, 22, has yet to win a...
Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool and end his six-year spell at Anfield, sources have told ESPN. The Senegal international's future at Liverpool had been in serious doubt since forward Darwin Nunez joined the Premier League side from Benfica in a club-record deal worth up to €100 million.
