ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City's £50m Jesus valuation

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are trying to tie up a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Chelsea Star Backed To Succeed Under Jurgen Klopp If Liverpool Made £38 Million Transfer

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Simon Stone
Person
Jesus
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Bbc Sport Arsenal
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have €25million Bid For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling Turned Down

The Manchester club are holding out for a fee in the region of €55-60million. They are planning on selling striker Gabriel Jesus in addition to Sterling. Chelsea will improve their offer soon, and Manchester City will let Raheem Sterling leave the club. City are planning on earning a combined €100/110million combined from the sales of Jesus and Sterling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Porto agree to sell Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in £34m deal

Porto say they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal. The Portuguese club released a statement saying Arsenal would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for Vieira with the rest in potential add-ons. Vieira, 22, has yet to win a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy