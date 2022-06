Anyone planning on getting a job at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will need to wait a little longer, perhaps another two years according to some reports. Scott Seroka, a representative from Amazon, told Dakota News Now that the warehouse is "experiencing delays" in opening the Sioux Falls location. It was expected that the fulfillment center would have either been close to opening or already opened by now.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO