FORT PIERRE – 11 Central South Dakota cowgirls and cowboys qualified for the national finals at the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Layni Stevens of St. Lawrence and T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre won the Girls Cutting event after a fifth-place finish in 2021. Stevens was second in the state event average, but finished just ahead overall due to points accumulated during rodeos leading up to the state event.

