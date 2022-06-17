ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #715

themunchonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge, Modern Logan Circle Efficiency w/Hardwood Floors, W/D & Walk-In Closet! - Large upper level, light-filled studio w/552 SF on the front of the building facing south. Contemporary open floor plan features entry hall with...

www.themunchonline.com

themunchonline.com

157 Collins Ave

NEW 3BED/1BATH in BALTIMORE CITY! - WE ARE NOW OFFERING A $700 GIFT CARD SIGNING BONUS!. Come take a look at this lovely 3 bed/1 bath home. The home features two-story hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, black appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Washer and dryer included. Semi-finished basement perfect for storage. The unit has central heat. Pets allowed subject to our pet policy. Voucher Holders Accepted! Security deposit is subject to change/increase based on application & screening results.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

4206 Eads Street Northeast

Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
STREET, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

3417 Dent Place NW

Furnished Upscale Georgetown Home for Lease - Room for rent in:. Beautiful, light filled, 4 bedroom, and 3 and one half bath, 3 level Georgetown home with beautiful large deep garden featuring a beautiful flower garden and built-in outdoor kitchen. Excellent for entertaining and relaxing. Ideal for Students and Professionals....
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Rhode Island State
themunchonline.com

937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

4139 S. 36th St. Unit#821

3 level end unit 1br+den 2ba town house in Fairlington - Stately 3 level end unit 1br+den 2ba town house in Fairlington. This model is the Edgewood floor plan. Hardwood floors on entry and second level, carpet in the basement. Private master bedroom on top floor with a sitting room. Classic columns add architectural pizzaz. Nice enclosed yard/patio in rear of home. Close to Shirlington restaurants, shops, 24 hours Harris Teeter and metro bus. Community amenities include pools, tennis courts and the Fairlington community center. Available 6/19/2022. Call Property Specialists for a showing at 703-525-7010.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

2101 N. TAFT STREET #123

Nice Condo 0.7 miles from Rosslyn Metro - Great Location! Close to everything! Open floor plan with a fireplace! Living Room features a beautiful cathedral ceiling with beams and skylight. Carpet ad tile. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, common area maintenance and parking(with pass)...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
popville.com

And yesterday on the corner of 14th and Rhode Island Ave NW

Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”
TRAFFIC
#Fitness#Whole Foods
themunchonline.com

639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

Parkway Apartments

Parkway Apartments are located in a beautifully landscaped park-like setting in "Old Greenbelt." Surround yourself with woodlands and excellent recreational facilities for your leisure time activities. Only minutes from the Beltway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Parkway Apartments are conveniently located close to Greenbelt Fitness & Aquatic Center, Community Center, Library and the Greenway and Beltway shopping centers.
GREENBELT, MD
themunchonline.com

4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22

Live at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month lease. Rate includes cable, internet and a fully furnished unit. The rate is per person and is not split. Text 571-400-2222 for more information or to schedule a tour to view our model unit. Roommate matching available.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Park full of firsts: Accessible playground opens in Woodbridge

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. An underused commuter parking lot on Minnieville Road, with weeds sprouting through the cracked asphalt, has been converted into the county’s first universally accessible playground and green space.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

WestEnd Developers Reveal Buildings That Will Replace Landmark Mall

If you’ve driven by Landmark mall lately, you’ll see that the former shopping mall in Alexandria’s west end is quickly turning into a pile of rubble. Foulger-Pratt, Inova and other partners are transforming the 51-acre site for residential, hospital and retail use with significant green space. At a meeting Thursday evening, developers presented the first glimpse of proposed buildings in blocks E, G, I, and K (see site map below).
DCist

PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival

Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Man drowns in Four Mile Run, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Rescue crews say a man died while swimming in the waterway of Four Mile Run in Alexandria Monday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m. Alexandria Police and Fire were called to the area of Route 1 at the Richmond Highway overpass in Alexandria over Four Mie Run.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC

