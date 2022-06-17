ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1203 V Street NW

themunchonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Square Townhome in sought after DC location - HARRISON SQUARE, 2 Car Garage townhome. Walking distance to U Street Metro and many entertainment venues. White painted brick ext. w/ wrought iron fence, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, black appliances, 2 sky lights, undermount stainless steel...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

4206 Eads Street Northeast

Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
STREET, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
themunchonline.com

Parkway Apartments

Parkway Apartments are located in a beautifully landscaped park-like setting in "Old Greenbelt." Surround yourself with woodlands and excellent recreational facilities for your leisure time activities. Only minutes from the Beltway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Parkway Apartments are conveniently located close to Greenbelt Fitness & Aquatic Center, Community Center, Library and the Greenway and Beltway shopping centers.
GREENBELT, MD
themunchonline.com

4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22

Live at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month lease. Rate includes cable, internet and a fully furnished unit. The rate is per person and is not split. Text 571-400-2222 for more information or to schedule a tour to view our model unit. Roommate matching available.
FAIRFAX, VA
themunchonline.com

4139 S. 36th St. Unit#821

3 level end unit 1br+den 2ba town house in Fairlington - Stately 3 level end unit 1br+den 2ba town house in Fairlington. This model is the Edgewood floor plan. Hardwood floors on entry and second level, carpet in the basement. Private master bedroom on top floor with a sitting room. Classic columns add architectural pizzaz. Nice enclosed yard/patio in rear of home. Close to Shirlington restaurants, shops, 24 hours Harris Teeter and metro bus. Community amenities include pools, tennis courts and the Fairlington community center. Available 6/19/2022. Call Property Specialists for a showing at 703-525-7010.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
popville.com

And yesterday on the corner of 14th and Rhode Island Ave NW

Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#U Street#Summer Home#Housing List
mocoshow.com

Right Lane On Small Section of Southbound 355 to Be Closed On Weekdays From 9am-3pm for Approximately One Month

The right lane of southbound 355, starting 335 feet south of Marinelli Rd. until 500 feet north of Marinelli Rd on Rockville Pike will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 23 from 9am until 3pm on weekdays for a gas main replacement. The temporary closure is expected to be completed no later than July 29th. A letter, seen below, was sent by Washington Gas to the community regarding the repairs and lane closure.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

What’s Open, What’s Not for Juneteenth Holiday

Montgomery County government has posted the following holiday schedule for Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth:. County Offices — closed. State offices and courts — closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations — closed. Libraries — closed. County Liquor Stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market

Move over North Wales estate, Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market. Offered at $39 million, the new build in McLean is $10 million more than the 1700s-era Fauquier estate that topped the list previously. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
MCLEAN, VA
NBC Washington

‘Something in the Water' Begins Downtown

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: The 1908 Eleventh Street Bridge

Over the last few weeks, I have written of a number of bridges that cross the Anacostia River. Today, we will look at the bridge that crossed at 11th Street from 1908 until the 1960s. Almost 30 years after the previous 11th Street bridge had been built, it was (according...
WJLA

Juneteenth 2022: Your complete guide to DMV celebrations

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's officially Juneteenth weekend, and residents in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions are celebrating in a special way. 7News created a long list of the top events in the DMV honoring this civil rights, social justice, and freedom holiday. Juneteenth marks the emancipation of all...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
ffxnow.com

Gum Springs’ Juneteenth celebration is also a fight to preserve historically Black community

Gum Springs, the oldest Black community in Fairfax County, is holding its Juneteenth celebration this weekend as it faces an uncertain future. The New Gum Springs Civic Association (NGSCA) will celebrate Juneteenth with a community day tomorrow (Saturday), featuring roller skating, food, music, and words from the great-great-great granddaughter of the community’s founder, West Ford.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy