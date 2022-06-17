1815 Riggs Place NW

Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO