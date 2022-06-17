1815 Riggs Place NW

Large, Modern Logan Circle Efficiency w/Hardwood Floors, W/D & Walk-In Closet! - Large upper level, light-filled studio w/552 SF on the front of the building facing south. Contemporary open floor plan features entry hall with laundry CL, open kitchen with gas range and large living area with bedroom alcove next to an oversized walk in closet. Luxurious bath with deep soaking tub, wood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, track lighting and two storage lockers.Building amenities include a concierge, fitness center, a club/party room and courtyard. Walk to Whole Foods, Metro and all the shops and restaurants Logan Circle has to offer.
Comments / 1