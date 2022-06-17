ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1815 Riggs Place NW

themunchonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Apartment in the heart of it all - -1815 Riggs Place, NW - This updated studio could be your new home! This well-maintained apartment is located just 3 blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro! You'll be in the heart of it all. Enjoy...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

4206 Eads Street Northeast

Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
STREET, MD
themunchonline.com

789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

2101 N. TAFT STREET #123

Nice Condo 0.7 miles from Rosslyn Metro - Great Location! Close to everything! Open floor plan with a fireplace! Living Room features a beautiful cathedral ceiling with beams and skylight. Carpet ad tile. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, common area maintenance and parking(with pass)...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
DCist

PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival

Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

And yesterday on the corner of 14th and Rhode Island Ave NW

Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”
TRAFFIC
themunchonline.com

4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22

Live at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month lease. Rate includes cable, internet and a fully furnished unit. The rate is per person and is not split. Text 571-400-2222 for more information or to schedule a tour to view our model unit. Roommate matching available.
FAIRFAX, VA
themunchonline.com

4139 S. 36th St. Unit#821

3 level end unit 1br+den 2ba town house in Fairlington - Stately 3 level end unit 1br+den 2ba town house in Fairlington. This model is the Edgewood floor plan. Hardwood floors on entry and second level, carpet in the basement. Private master bedroom on top floor with a sitting room. Classic columns add architectural pizzaz. Nice enclosed yard/patio in rear of home. Close to Shirlington restaurants, shops, 24 hours Harris Teeter and metro bus. Community amenities include pools, tennis courts and the Fairlington community center. Available 6/19/2022. Call Property Specialists for a showing at 703-525-7010.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Avenue#Recessed Lighting#Rent
themunchonline.com

937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Community Gathers for Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown

Residents joined Montgomery County’s 25th Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. This is the first year Juneteenth is both a national and county paid holiday. “Acknowledgement is so critically important, so it does acknowledge that this is an important day for our community,”...
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
themunchonline.com

Parkway Apartments

Parkway Apartments are located in a beautifully landscaped park-like setting in "Old Greenbelt." Surround yourself with woodlands and excellent recreational facilities for your leisure time activities. Only minutes from the Beltway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Parkway Apartments are conveniently located close to Greenbelt Fitness & Aquatic Center, Community Center, Library and the Greenway and Beltway shopping centers.
GREENBELT, MD
Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
themunchonline.com

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #715

Large, Modern Logan Circle Efficiency w/Hardwood Floors, W/D & Walk-In Closet! - Large upper level, light-filled studio w/552 SF on the front of the building facing south. Contemporary open floor plan features entry hall with laundry CL, open kitchen with gas range and large living area with bedroom alcove next to an oversized walk in closet. Luxurious bath with deep soaking tub, wood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, track lighting and two storage lockers.Building amenities include a concierge, fitness center, a club/party room and courtyard. Walk to Whole Foods, Metro and all the shops and restaurants Logan Circle has to offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy