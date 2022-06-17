ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgian Bishop Declines Cardinal Honor Over Abuse Record

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — One of Pope Francis’ proposed new cardinals, the retired bishop of Ghent, Belgium, has bowed out of accepting the honor over his insufficient response to cases of clergy sexual abuse, the Belgian bishops conference said. Ghent Bishop Luc Van Looy had asked Francis for...

