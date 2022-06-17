ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G881o_0gDowsig00

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

Entangled whale shark spotted off Hawaii

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Hawaii State
WGN Radio

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#The Sharks#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy