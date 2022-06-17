ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Curry crowned MVP, Warriors roll past Celtics for NBA title

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrT9h_0gDowfUT00

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.

For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

"This one hits different for sure. What the last 3 years have been like, from injuries, to changing of the guard, Wiggs coming through, our young guys, carrying the belief we could get back to this stage and win even if it didn't make sense to anybody when we said it. now we've got 4 championships, me Dray, Klay and Andre. I've finally got that bad boy. It's special," Curry said.

The Warriors won the best-of-seven series 4-2 by winning their last three games.

After the Celtics started off with a 14-2 lead, the Warriors fired back to lead 15 by halftime.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Congratulates Draymond Green, Not Stephen Curry After Warriors Championship: “Byot Champ!!!! Congratulations My Brother!! Yessir."

The Golden State Warriors became seven-time NBA champions on Thursday night after easily beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Dubs went on a 21-run in the first quarter and got a big lead that never lost. Even though the Celtics tried to fight back, Golden State stayed firm and closed things out at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr is recruiting Warriors star guard Stephen Curry for the 2024 Olympics

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to keep on winning with Stephen Curry. His next target is the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr will be the head coach for Team USA in the next Olympic Games, and he has already started his recruiting campaign. Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is at the top […] The post Steve Kerr is recruiting Warriors star guard Stephen Curry for the 2024 Olympics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

OG Warriors Zaza Pachulia, Shawn Livingston, Leandro Barbosa celebrate 2022 NBA title with Steph Curry and Co.

Zaza Pachulia, Shawn Livingston, and Leandro Barbosa are Golden State Warriors’ mainstays. They may no longer be playing on the floor, but all three have won NBA titles with the team. After the Warriors won another NBA championship on Thursday, Pachulia, Livingston, and Barbosa partied with their former teammates once more. Via Bleacher Report: The […] The post OG Warriors Zaza Pachulia, Shawn Livingston, Leandro Barbosa celebrate 2022 NBA title with Steph Curry and Co. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: 4 NBA Championships Are Better Than 2

When Stephen Curry came out of high school, there was not much confidence surrounding his basketball career trajectory. Then, he led Davidson to an Elite 8 appearance and became a lottery pick. Now, he is a four-time champion and cemented his legacy as a top-10 player in this league with his first Finals MVP Award. In eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won four championships with Curry as a part of the core for each run.
NBA
Yardbarker

Did Draymond Green take swipe at Kevin Durant after title win?

It seemed like an obvious dig at ex-teammate Kevin Durant. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which the Celtics won, Durant had written a very similar tweet. Durant tweeted, “High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen” in the middle of Boston storming back in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit Warriors lead.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP

Andrew Wiggins knows the Golden State Warriors couldn’t have won the championship without him. His suffocating individual defense on Jayson Tatum left the Boston Celtics consistently stuck in the mud offensively. Wiggins’ 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals not only led the Warriors but afforded Steve Kerr the license to downsize without risk […] The post Andrew Wiggins’ perfect explanation for Warriors legend Stephen Curry deserving unanimous Finals MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Warriors just embarrassed model that predicted near 0 chance at GSW title

It’s easy to brand the Golden State Warriors as such an obvious contender to the title this year. Hindsight is 20-20 after all. But the reality is that there were a handful of voices that cast doubt on the legitimacy of their threat to take the Larry O’Brien trophy home before the 2021-22 season began. […] The post Steph Curry, Warriors just embarrassed model that predicted near 0 chance at GSW title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA

The Golden State Warriors are champions again. It’s been four long years since they were in this position, but what cannot be denied right now is that the dynasty is far from over. This is exactly what Draymond Green had in mind right after the Warriors clinched their fourth title in eight seasons. The outspoken […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s epic quote about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will piss off rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#The Boston Celtics#Curry Klay Thompson
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy