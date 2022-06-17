ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dan McFarland: Ulster coach signs contract extension which will keep him at Irish province until 2025

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlster head coach Dan McFarland has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the Irish province until at least 2025. McFarland has been in charge of Ulster since August 2018 and his new deal means he will become their longest-serving coach in the professional era. Ulster have...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Christian Malcolm loses role as Olympic head coach with UK Athletics

UK Athletics will discontinue Christian Malcolm's Olympic head coach role as part of a restructure. Malcolm will remain in position until after August's European Championships and will continue to work with the athletes ahead of next month's World Championships in Eugene. The 43-year-old will hold talks with UKA over other...
SPORTS
BBC

England 36-10 France: Amy Hardcastle and Georgia Roche claim two tries apiece

Tries: Dodds, Beevers, Hardcastle 2, Roche 2, Goldthorp Goals: Stanley 4. England women overcame France 36-10 in their final match before hosting the delayed World Cup this autumn. The hosts led 16-4 at the break with tries from Hollie Dodd, Caitlin Beevers and Amy Hardcastle, while Cristina Song-Puche responded for...
WORLD
The Independent

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ââone of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.” Read More 'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to HungaryChloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injuryLucy Bronze hoping for boost from England’s ‘12th man’ at Women’s Euros
SOCCER
BBC

Derby County: EFL 'extremely frustrated' at not being able to speak to bidders

The Football League says it is "extremely frustrated" at being blocked from speaking to potential buyers of stricken League One club Derby County. After Chris Kirchner's withdrawal on Monday, the EFL said it intended to step up its involvement in the process. It was expected EFL chief executive Trevor Birch...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulster Rugby#Toulouse#Cape Town#Irish#European
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms. The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto. The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find...
MLS
The Guardian

Crusaders snap Blues streak to win record 11th Super Rugby title

The Crusaders have strangled the ladder-topping Blues with a ruthless display of power rugby to win the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland, claiming a record-extending 11th Super Rugby crown. The powerhouse Christchurch-based franchise snapped the Blues’ 15-match winning streak as they dominated Saturday’s final at a rain-soaked and sold-out...
RUGBY
BBC

Ulster Derby: Urban Oasis beats Cougar to win Down Royal race

Jamie Powell secured the biggest win of his fledgling riding career after Urban Oasis pushed favourite Cougar into second place in the Ulster Derby. The apprentice brought Urban Oasis (9-1) home a length and three-quarters in front of Cougar (6-4) at Down Royal. The race was not without drama as...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tierney, Shankland, Semedo, Bernabei, Odey, Ferguson

Celtic are keen on a move for 24-year-old Vitoria de Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo, who previously spent time with Nottingham Forest and Reading, and the Scottish champions are at the forefront of securing the Guinea-Bissau international. (Abola) Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei was shown a straight red card in his side's...
WORLD
The Independent

Hopefully we can kick on again – Freddie Steward wants more from Leicester

Freddie Steward wants Leicester to use their Gallagher Premiership title triumph as a springboard for future success.The Tigers completed one of English rugby’s most memorable revivals by being crowned champions after twice flirting with relegation.Only Newcastle finished below them in 2019, then two years ago Leicester avoided the drop because Saracens were relegated as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches.We did it, #TigersFamily 🐯 pic.twitter.com/2cmVFwLDKx— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 18, 2022But they ended a nine-year wait to secure Premiership silverware by toppling Saracens 15-12 at Twickenham courtesy of Freddie Burns’ drop-goal 20 seconds from time.While Leicester plummeted down the league...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy