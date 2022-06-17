NHS doctor shares tips for dealing with heatwave

As temperatures are set to hit at least 32 degrees in parts of the UK on Friday, Dr Amir Khan has shared his tips for staying cool during the heatwave.

The NHS doctor's advice included staying hydrated, keeping out of the sun during peak hours, and wearing sun protection.

The London Fire Brigade warned people enjoying the sunshine in parks to clear away bottles or broken glass as they may magnify the sun's rays and start a fire.

