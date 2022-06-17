ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cz4gG_0gDor63S00

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

Entangled whale shark spotted off Hawaii

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Early in harvest, Mississippi watermelons looking good

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s watermelons are looking good as the state’s harvest season opens, the Mississippi State University Extension Service says. “Melon quality is good,” said agent Heath Steede. “The dry weather we’ve been having hurts other crops, but for watermelons it has been what we needed. We haven’t had any excess water, which […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How marriage rates have changed in Mississippi

Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Mississippi, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern over the deterioration of the traditional family structure and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi communities are commemorating Juneteenth with events ranging from history-themed dinners to live music performances to street festivals. Most gatherings aim to tell a story about the significance of the nation’s newest federal holiday. “Juneteenth is not just a celebration of food and art. It’s a celebration of substance,” said Reena Evers-Everette, the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
WJTV 12

Favorable weather produces good quality watermelons

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watermelon production in Mississippi is off to a good start in the early days of the harvest season, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “Right now, everything looks really good,” said Heath Steede, MSU Extension agent in George County. “They’re pulling them pretty hot and heavy right now.” […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ole Miss, Arkansas fans spend $20K on Jell-o shots

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The College World Series isn’t the only competition that’s heating up in Omaha. Baseball fans are getting involved in their own competition. Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, right across the street from Charles Schwab Field, is hosting the College World Series Jell-o Shot Challenge, where fans buy them in honor of their […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#The Sharks#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Ridgeland police chase ends in LA

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A domestic altercation in Ridgeland led to a police chase that ended in Louisiana on Saturday, June 18. Vicksburg Daily News reported the chase stemmed from a domestic altercation in Ridgeland. Initial reports said the suspect, a man who was believed to be armed, escaped from responding officers in a black […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Trump makes tour stop in north Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Donald Trump made another stop on his American Freedom Tour. This time to a suburb of Memphis, which also happens to be a city in Mississippi. The support for former president Donald Trump was loud and clear at the Landers Center in Southaven. Conservative voices spent the day talking about faith, […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi businessmen indicted in pandemic fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen, including one who served on the governor’s economic recovery advisory commission, have been indicted on charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money, prosecutors said Friday. A federal grand jury in Oxford issued indictments Wednesday of Columbus residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards, 49, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Rep. Wright, a longtime educator, dies at 69

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A longtime educator who won a special election to the Mississippi House in 2020 died Friday. Republican Rep. Joseph L. “Lynn” Wright of Columbus was 69. State Sen. Chuck Younger of Columbus told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Wright had Lou Gehrig’s disease. “He was such a good guy, and people really liked him,” […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 288 cities […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy