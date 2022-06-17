Kenedy, 6, and Jensen, 4, enjoy the Splash Pad at Ray Fine Park in Gore. The two, accompanied by their parents, were among many other children who found ways to cool off during this extreme heat which is to continue into next week according to the National Weather Service. The temperature in Gore on Wednesday was in the 90s. LYNN MCCULLEY | TIMES.

GORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO