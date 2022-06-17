Caden Eveland has been selected as the May Member of the Month for the Boys & Girls Club of Sequoyah County, Brushy Unit. Eveland is the son of Violet and Shawn Eveland. He was selected, for the second month in a row, because he such a good kid. Soft spoken and well behaved. His favorite activity at the club is Computer Lab.
Voters in Sequoyah County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls next week. While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure, Sequoyah County Election Board Secretary Cindy Osborn, said. “Voters…
FORT GIBSON: June 13. Elevation 10 ft. above normal and rising, water 70 and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along shallows and shorelines. Black and white crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shrimp around the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden…
Heather Stockard, of Muldrow, has been named to the spring 2022 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.
Kenedy, 6, and Jensen, 4, enjoy the Splash Pad at Ray Fine Park in Gore. The two, accompanied by their parents, were among many other children who found ways to cool off during this extreme heat which is to continue into next week according to the National Weather Service. The temperature in Gore on Wednesday was in the 90s. LYNN MCCULLEY | TIMES.
— Sequoyah County Democrat, June 16, 1922 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the June 15, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Arrest warrants for Cherokee Nation Chief Joe Byrd and Paul Cooksey, husband of Sequoyah County Tribal Council Member, Mary Cooksey, were issued by Tribal Associate District Judge Drew Wilcoxen this week. The warrants read Byrd…
