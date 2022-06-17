Thorman-Rice Member of the Month

Caden Eveland has been selected as the May Member of the Month for the Boys & Girls Club of Sequoyah County, Brushy Unit. Eveland is the son of Violet and Shawn Eveland. He was selected, for the second month in a row, because he such a good kid. Soft spoken and well behaved. His favorite activity at the club is Computer Lab.
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will dedicate an expansion project that will add 80,000 square feet of new space to the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cherokee Nation poured approximately $30 million into the project. The two-story addition expanded the health...
In advance of the possible arrival of military jets in Fort Smith, a possible moratorium on building near where the jets could be flying. You can find more of Michael Tilley's reporting at Talk Business & Politics.
The Sallisaw Chamber of Commerce hosted state and local elected officials on Wednesday, June 15, during a Legislative Luncheon at the People, Inc. Conference Center. Chamber President Treye Girdner welcomed those present and thanked Sherry’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Sallisaw for providing the lunch and People, Inc for allowing them use of their facilities. Executive Director Marty Green said the…
The City of Sallisaw will have a scheduled power outage in the area of Washington and Williams from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 20. Contractors are replacing wire on the pole and about 60 residences will be affected.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People who live near Wedington Woods in Washington County spoke out during the Quorum Court meeting against an expansion of a red dirt mine known as the Jay Cole Open Cut Mine. According to documents the property is owned by Jim Lindsey under Eco-Friendly Materials LLC...
On Friday evening a search for a drowning victim at Silver Bridge began. The victim's body was found Sunday afternoon, according to Crawford County Sherriff's Office.
"This tragic drowning was the second drowning in the same location in less than four weeks," the mayor said in a Facebook post.
Voters in Sequoyah County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls next week. While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure, Sequoyah County Election Board Secretary Cindy Osborn, said. “Voters…
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
Seth Lloyd of Sallisaw is not only the number one “Girl Daddy” in Sequoyah County according to his two daughters, who seldom leave his side, but he is also the best coach they know. Lloyd coaches his 10-year-old daughter Alivia’s softball team “Oklahoma Savage” and spends most of his time at the ballfields, he said. His younger daughter, Zoee, 4, is going to be playing softball, too, and already…
— Sequoyah County Democrat, June 16, 1922 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the June 15, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Arrest warrants for Cherokee Nation Chief Joe Byrd and Paul Cooksey, husband of Sequoyah County Tribal Council Member, Mary Cooksey, were issued by Tribal Associate District Judge Drew Wilcoxen this week. The warrants read Byrd…
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to the scene of a drowning recovery at Silver Bridge Friday, June 17 night. The bridge is currently closed from both sides as crews are in the water searching for the victim. They ask everyone to stay away from the area...
Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 to...
06/06/2022-06/13/2022 During the week of June 6 to June 13, Sequoyah County Law Enforcement tended to 19 animal calls and 96 traffic stops, along with numerous medical and domestic calls, according to police reports. Following is a list of incidents included from last week’s reports: 6/6/22 7:22 p.m. - Disturbance - Dollar Store on 82, RP advised that there is an irate customer who was…
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Arrest warrants were issued for three people involved in a shooting in Taft on Memorial Day weekend. One person was taken into custody. Larry Edwards, the Muskogee County District Attorney, said arrest warrants were issued for Gervorise Warrior, Kendall Alexander and Keshaun Jackson for their involvement in the shooting.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old woman. Ashley Scott was reported missing on Thursday, June 16, by a friend after she didn't show up to work and didn't answer phone calls or texts. Her coworkers said it was very unusual for Ashley to miss work.
