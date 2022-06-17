ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajeOM_0gDonQwz00

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

Entangled whale shark spotted off Hawaii

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL
Alissa Rose

Beware of the most dangerous tree in the world found in Florida

According to Guinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States is the manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella). The milky-white sap and fruit of the manchineel trees are the biggest threats. The fruits look like small green apples and have the nickname "Manzanilla de la Muerte," which means "Little Apple of Death."
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
click orlando

Another round of storms, but more typical for Florida heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few storms will be possible Monday, but most of you in the viewing area will be dry. Highs top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with lower rain chances. The mid-to-upper 90s surge back by the mid-to-latter portion of the upcoming work week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida man says alligator attacked, ate his dog 'like it was nothing': report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A north Florida man is mourning the loss of his beloved dog after he said he watched helplessly as an alligator attacked and ate his pet. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat he was on the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail with his dog Toby, a 40 lb. black Labrador retriever mix, earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#The Sharks#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
wogx.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lightning safety 101: 6 facts about lightning you may not have known

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thunderstorms and lightning are common in Florida, but did you know that Florida is considered to be the "lightning capital?" On average, 10 people are killed by lightning each year in Florida, the most of any state in the U.S. according to the National Weather Service. Why?...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Heat wave poses threat for Tampa Bay pets, families this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - Crank up the air conditioning, because the heat is on. It is unseasonably hot this week and the heat index across Tampa Bay is reaching dangerous levels. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, warned there was a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We are used to the hot and humid weather here, but this week we are definitely above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
cltampa.com

20 low-key springs and beaches within driving distance of Tampa Bay

For Florida natives, it's easy to become disenchanted when you go to your favorite beach or spring and have no luck finding a park spot, let alone any peace and quiet. However, off the not-so-beaten path, you'll find a lot of places within driving distance of Tampa Bay are just as beautiful—especially without the crowds.
TAMPA, FL
M

Annual Events held at Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL

Every year Busch Gardens holds several events that they hold annually. Each event is exciting and there is something to do for everyone in the family. The most notable events are Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town. Each event is unique to its season and worth experiencing yourself.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy