Watch Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen join forces onstage to play a 1963 Rolling Stones single

Paul McCartney was joined onstage by Bruce Springsteen last night (June 16) as he closed out his US ‘Got Back’ tour at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Beatles legend and New Jersey's favourite son teamed up to perform Springsteen's Born In The USA -era classic Glory Days , plus Lennon and McCartney's I Wanna Be Your Man , recorded by The Rolling Stones , and released as a single by Mick Jagger's band on November 1 1963. The song was also recorded by The Beatles, with drummer Ringo Starr on vocals, for the band's second UK album, With The Beatles , released on November 22, 1963.

McCartney described Springsteen's guest cameo at the show as a “birthday present to myself.”

Watch the footage below:

McCartney later posted a photo of the collaboration on Twitter, captioning it 'Glory Days with Bruce Springsteen'.

Paul McCartney's next gig will be headlining Glastonbury festival on Saturday, June 25.

Bruce Springsteen recently announced a European tour for 2023 , to include three nights at Dublin's 18,500-capacity RDS Arena on May 5,7,9 2023. No UK shows have yet been announced... though Springsteen will be in Europe with gaps in his schedule when Glastonbury is traditionally held in late June.