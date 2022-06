The City of St. Cloud, as previously reported on WJON, will not open the 7 wading pools due to a lack of qualified lifeguards. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says this is unfortunate but not unexpected. This is the 3rd straight summer the wading pools will remain closed. (2020 and 2021 was due to COVID) Kleis says it is possible to change the wading pools over to splash pads. He says the cost to do this would be approximately $250,000 for each.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO