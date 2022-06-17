ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson Man arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn arrest has been made for a shooting that took place on the 3000 block of North...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Man accused of pointing gun at woman and child during argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an argument at an Evansville home led to the arrest of a man on intimidation, battery, and neglect charges. Officers say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 800 block of E. Mulberry Street. They say a woman from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Marina Pointe for a shots fired call early Sunday morning. According to a press release, HCSO was requested by the Evansville Police Department who had initially responded to the call, and determined it to be on the Kentucky side of Marina.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One injured as shots fired at Marina Pointe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile shows up at fire department after being shot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after arriving at the Owensboro Fire Department with a gunshot wound. The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to a firearm discharge call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. As officers were responding, police say a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Jury returns verdict in Daviess Co. double murder trial

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A jury has found Chase Simmons guilty of two counts of murder and one count of assault. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel tells us the jury was given the case around 11 a.m. Friday. He says they returned the guilty verdicts around 12:30 a.m. Saturday....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating car crash and shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Driver leaves scene after crashing car against pole

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a driver that left a scene of a car crash. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on June 18 about 1:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Covert Ave. Officers arrived on the scene to find Evansville Fire Department and American […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning. Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street...
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Police Investigating Crash Involving City Truck

Jasper Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a city utility vehicle. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident at Justin Street and Third Avenue just before 2:00 pm yesterday. A police report indicated that a 2012 GMC Acadia failed to notice a lane closure in the...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Authorities say they were at...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Christopher Arrested For Retail Theft

A theft that occurred at the Dollar General Store in Carmi landed a Grayville woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 28 year old Victoria S Christopher of 502 B Water Street for Retail Theft. Christopher was caught taking several items without paying. The total of stolen merchandise was $80.00. Bond was set at $100 as well as a $20 booking fee. Christopher paid bond and was released. No court date has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy