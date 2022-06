The U.S. will observe the federal Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20, though the actual celebration fell on Sunday, June 19. Here's everything you need to know: What is Juneteenth? The 157-year-old holiday, the name of which is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth," commemorates the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free from slavery. The announcement, delivered by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived two months after the effective end of the Civil War, and almost two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But even with Granger's General Order No. 3...

