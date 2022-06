DENVER -- During their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, the Tampa Bay Lightning had a secret weapon. Their checking line of Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow had the unique ability to shut down their opponents' top players while contributing huge goals of their own. The lone goal in Game 7 against the New York Islanders, to send the Lightning to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final? That was Gourde, short-handed. The winning goal in Game 2 of that Final against the Montreal Canadiens? That was Coleman.

