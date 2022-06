For the 2nd time in 4 years the Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Freeport Falcons to become Class B State Champions, winning in dramatic fashion Saturday, June 19th 3-2. The Eagles had 1 out in the top of the 7th when they rallied thanks to some timely hitting, and the Falcons defense that wilted under the pressure. Michael Palmer singled with 1 out and then Dan Howie reached on an error on the shortstop putting runners at 1st and 2nd. Miles Palmer then reached on an error, with Michael Palmer scoring to make the score 2-1. Brady Kenny then struck out, to make it 2 out.

FREEPORT, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO