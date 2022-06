Japanese container shipping company Ocean Network Express is suing Union Pacific over cargo theft that occurred on UP’s intermodal trains. According to ONE’s legal filing in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska, UP (NYSE: UNP) was contracted to deliver solar panels from China to Salt Lake City via the Port of Los Angeles, but when the panels arrived at Salt Lake City, the container’s door was missing and the panels had been stolen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO