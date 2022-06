LOWELL - Hundreds of people gathered in front of Lowell City Hall on Friday for a vigil to grieve the loss of Harry Kkonde, a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in a pond on Wednesday."The only way you can survive this kind of grief is to have the weight of it distributed over hundreds of shoulders," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told the crowd.Harry's father Sam thanked the crowd and the first responders who searched for hours to find Harry after he was reported missing Tuesday morning."I want to thank the city of Lowell. I want to thank the...

