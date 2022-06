Do you remember as a kid being put in timeout if you did something bad? You’d have to silently sit in a corner, not talk to anyone or have anything with you. Boredom would come over you instantly. You might’ve even shed a tear or two and you vowed to yourself you’d never get back to time out. Well, maybe timeout wouldn’t have been so bad if we had a dog come to the rescue as this little boy did.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO