Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a rough performance in the team’s Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. He finished with 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes. He was 6-for-18 from the field and didn’t get to the foul line the entire game. He was in despair on the sideline as he watched the Warriors celebrate their fourth championship in eight years on his home court.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO