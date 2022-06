Click here to read the full article. Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 for a 6-under 274 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., the course where 20-year-old Francis Ouimet outdueled two English stars of the game in 1913 to put golf on the map in the U.S. The impact of Ouimet’s...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO