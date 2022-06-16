Global Center for the Development of the Whole Child part of $23 million award for education in Haiti in partnership with Catholic Relief Services
The University of Notre Dame’s Global Center for the Development of the Whole Child (GC-DWC) will play a key role in implementing a $23 million program funded by USAID designed to improve Haitian students’ foundational skills in reading, literacy and social emotional learning by building and strengthening the capacity of teachers,...news.nd.edu
