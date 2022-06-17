ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Supervisor Hardy Bullock steps down from airport role

By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardy Bullock, the Truckee Tahoe Airport director of aviation and community services, has announced he’s stepping down from his role at the airport. Bullock, who has been with the airport for 14 years, is taking a job with airport industry consultants Mead & Hunt. Also a member of the Nevada County...

