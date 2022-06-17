Local Little League All-Stars begin tomorrow

Virginia has given birth to a number of famous people over the years, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the world in their own way. Perhaps the most famous Virginian is George Washington, who served as the first President of the United States. Washington was born in Westmoreland County and went on to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He is also responsible for crafting the blueprint for the federal government that we still use today.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO