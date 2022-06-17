Local Little League All-Stars begin tomorrow

Hampton didn’t have to look far to find its new girls volleyball coach. And they don’t have to look far to see where their old coach ended up. Dainen Holler, the district’s middle school coach, was promoted to the Talbots’ top spot after Annie Bozzo departed following two seasons at Hampton for her alma mater, neighboring Shaler Area.
A celebration of peace and freedom took place all weekend long at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The Boardwalk played host to a new event: "Juneteenth on the Beach," designed to make all feel welcome while celebrating freedom and unity.
A living witness to history resides near the Hampton University campus — the Emancipation Oak. The majestic oak is reported to be approximately 309 years old, and in its current state will likely serve as a silent witness to history for many years to come.
VIRGINIA, USA — The Something in the Water music festival makes a comeback, starting Friday afternoon. It's back in person after the inaugural festival in Virginia Beach three years ago. However, the event won't be at the Oceanfront this go around. "I went to the first one [in 2019],...
SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Juneteenth is about freedom, and there are a lot of ways to celebrate this weekend!. Over in Virginia Beach’s Woodhaven neighborhood, New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church hosted its second annual “Juneteenth Day” on Saturday. It's a big health awareness fair complete with free COVID vaccines and food pantry giveaways.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year was 1997. More than 130 years after the very first celebration in Texas, Juneteenth arrived in Hampton Roads at the Francis Land House in Virginia Beach. One Portsmouth woman made it all happen. “When it first started it was June who? June what?”...
Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the Virginia Beach singer who has become known for his philanthropy.
An anchor believed to be over a century old is back home at the Poquoson Museum after it was reported stolen in September 2021. The big question so many people are asking is, "How do you steal something like this?" For the Poquoson Museum, the question is, "Why would you steal something like this?"
Virginia has given birth to a number of famous people over the years, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the world in their own way. Perhaps the most famous Virginian is George Washington, who served as the first President of the United States. Washington was born in Westmoreland County and went on to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He is also responsible for crafting the blueprint for the federal government that we still use today.
Newport News, Virginia – June 16, 2022–Riverside Health System is proud to announce that Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial have all received the 2022 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold PLUS Quality Achievement Awards. All three hospitals also earned an additional recognition for Target – Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
A service to celebrate the life of Joshua Antonio Vasquez will be held at the Rock Church in Onley, VA on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. All are encouraged to wear blue, as this was Josh’s favorite color.
Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
Comments / 0