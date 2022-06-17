ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Local Little League All-Stars begin tomorrow

shoredailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Accomack vs VA Beach or Princess Anne on Sunday at...

shoredailynews.com

Hampton volleyball coach’s departure ‘heartbreaking’

Hampton didn’t have to look far to find its new girls volleyball coach. And they don’t have to look far to see where their old coach ended up. Dainen Holler, the district’s middle school coach, was promoted to the Talbots’ top spot after Annie Bozzo departed following two seasons at Hampton for her alma mater, neighboring Shaler Area.
HAMPTON, VA
M

Four places to get crab legs in Virginia Beach, VA

When you are visiting Virginia Beach, you maybe wondering where you can order crab legs. Luckily, there are several different places to order delicious steam pots with crab legs. Let's dive in.
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
WAVY News 10

Juneteenth Festival in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
HAMPTON, VA
Abby Joseph

Virginia’s Famous Athlete, Singer, and Actor

Virginia has given birth to a number of famous people over the years, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the world in their own way. Perhaps the most famous Virginian is George Washington, who served as the first President of the United States. Washington was born in Westmoreland County and went on to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He is also responsible for crafting the blueprint for the federal government that we still use today.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Riverside receives American Heart Association Stroke-Gold PLUS Quality Achievement Award

Newport News, Virginia – June 16, 2022–Riverside Health System is proud to announce that Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial have all received the 2022 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold PLUS Quality Achievement Awards. All three hospitals also earned an additional recognition for Target – Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Joshua Antonio Vasquez

A service to celebrate the life of Joshua Antonio Vasquez will be held at the Rock Church in Onley, VA on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. All are encouraged to wear blue, as this was Josh’s favorite color.
ONLEY, VA
WTOP

PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2022

Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
WASHINGTON, DC

