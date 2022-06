The 2022 U.S. Open has turned into an all-time classic as Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick occupy the top of the leaderboard at 4 under entering the final 18 holes. Having both played a prominent role in last month's PGA Championship, the two are still in search of not only their first major championship triumphs but their first wins on the PGA Tour. Having played splendidly the first three days, there is still work to be done as a number of premier players have lined up behind them.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO