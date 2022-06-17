ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boonerang Music & Arts Festival to be held June 17-18 in downtown Boone, NC

By Brad Farthing/Town of Boone
wataugaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, N.C. — Town Mountain, Acoustic Syndicate and many more artists with ties to the High Country return to Boone for the free Boonerang Music & Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the event features...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caldwelljournal.com

Upcoming Town of Hudson Play and Photos

HUDSON, NC (June 17, 2022) – On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23rd, 24th and 25th, the Town of Hudson presents the Bob Inman/Jan Karon play, “Welcome to Mitford.” The play is at 7:00 PM at the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC. “Welcome to Mitford” tells the story of Father Tim Kavanagh and the fine folks of Mitford. The show is based on New York Times best-selling author Jan Karon’s Mitford series of novels. The show begins with the 36 voice Mitford Choir at 7:00 PM. The Mitford Museum will be open right up until show time and if you procure a ticket for the play, you can receive $5 off your museum ticket. Tickets for the show are $25 and may be obtained by going to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and following the link to tix.com. Or you can call the box office at (828) 726-8871 or go by the box office at the HUB. This is not a dinner theatre production, so no food will be served.
HUDSON, NC
WBTW News13

New firetruck in North Carolina distributing beer

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new firetruck in Statesville won’t be putting out fires anytime soon. In fact, it’s not even part of the fire department. A brewery in town has manufactured its own fire engine to help quench the thirst of beer enthusiasts. The owner of Red Buffalo Brewing Company in downtown […]
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-based band performing at June Music in the Park

DENVER – The next edition of the Denver-Lake Norman Rotary Club’s Music in the Park series is Saturday, June 18, when Justin Minton and the Good Foot Down Band will perform at Rescue Squad Park. This year, Music in the Park will include six bands – made possible...
DENVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watauga County, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
Boone, NC
Government
corneliustoday.com

Mountain Creek Park officially opens this weekend

June 17. Catawba County is hosting activities for the official opening of Mountain Creek Park, the newest destination the Catawba County Park System, on Saturday, June 18. Mountain Creek Park was designed with mountain biking in mind. The park’s 18.7-mile trail system includes multi-use trails for hiking and biking, along with several bike-only sections, a mountain bike skills course and bike tool stations. The trails, which range from easy to challenging, were designed to enable riders to explore multiple route variations throughout the park. The trails were built by a North Carolina-based mountain bike trail builder, Elevated Trail Design, to ensure they would offer a great riding experience for both beginners and enthusiasts.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Vintage/Antique clothes on display at Granite Falls Museum

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 17, 2022) – There will be an exhibit of vintage and antique clothing at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum through Sunday, July 31st. On the main floor, the display features a suit worn by Mrs. O. J. (Alice) Corpening (shown on seated mannequin), the wedding gown of Mrs. Don (Joyce) Kirkpatrick (not shown in the photos), and other beautiful garments, including a wedding gown that is over 100 years old. On the second floor are a variety of military and emergency services uniforms, including the Navy uniform worn by Thomas Capshaw, a native of Granite Falls, who processed the first photos from the lunar landing and worked on the space shuttle program.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Arts Council#Trout#Live Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Last Updated#The Jones House Stage#Tray Wellington Band#South Depot#The South Depot Stage#The North Depot Stage
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 5-11

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 5-11. 1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 99/A. Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A. Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Fiesta...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Road Closures for Boonerang Fest

The following roads will be closed to ensure the safety of festival goers, musicians, and others. North Depot Street will be closed beginning at Queen Street and ending at King Street. South. Depot Street will be closed beginning at King Street and ending at Rivers Street. The intersection. of Howard...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A large woods fire has been reported out at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road, according to Surry County officials. Six departments are on the way to the scene. Fire officials said no houses have been damaged. WFMY is working to confirm more information. Stay...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Sonny Sweet former director of High Country Red Cross passes

A fixture in Watauga County, and the High Country, passed away this week. Sonny Sweet passed away Monday June 13 after a long battle with cancer. Sweet, a highly decorated retired Army colonel, who served for almost 31 years and during five armed conflicts, also served as director for the Red Cross in the High County for 15 years, and helped countless people through major disasters.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WJHL

Forest officials still trying to trap bear at Watauga Lake campground

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to bear activity, wildlife officials have temporarily closed a campground at Cardens Bluff along Watauga Lake. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said at least one bear has been taking food and trash at the campground. Just about a mile down the road Boots Off Hostel and Campground remains open […]
WATAUGA, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad storms cause power outages and damage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Strong storms moved through North Carolina Friday, causing damage throughout the Piedmont Triad. The following counties have reported storm damage:. "I've never seen anything like it. I thought a tornado was in the area," Forsyth County resident Al Fredricks told WXII 12. This content is imported...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: June 5-11

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 5-11. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From M. and D. and D. Rogers to B. and S. Long, Lot 110 of The Point on Norman, 111 Moors End...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

A Juneteenth parade and firework show was held Sunday to celebrate the occasion. The St. Jude Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner celebrated the hospital's 60th anniversary. Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated. Updated: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Travelers are experiencing delays and cancellations as summer travels...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Widespread power outages plague region after severe weather

UPDATE: Officials say that the traffic lights in Elizabethton have been fixed. ———————————————————————————————————————— (WJHL) Tenn/Va. – Areas throughout the Tri-Cities region are experiencing power outages due to severe weather that came through on Friday. Southwest Virginia has been hit the hardest and according to PowerOutage.US, there are thousands without power. As of approximately 11 p.m. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy