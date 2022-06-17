Boonerang Music & Arts Festival to be held June 17-18 in downtown Boone, NC

HUDSON, NC (June 17, 2022) – On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23rd, 24th and 25th, the Town of Hudson presents the Bob Inman/Jan Karon play, “Welcome to Mitford.” The play is at 7:00 PM at the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC. “Welcome to Mitford” tells the story of Father Tim Kavanagh and the fine folks of Mitford. The show is based on New York Times best-selling author Jan Karon’s Mitford series of novels. The show begins with the 36 voice Mitford Choir at 7:00 PM. The Mitford Museum will be open right up until show time and if you procure a ticket for the play, you can receive $5 off your museum ticket. Tickets for the show are $25 and may be obtained by going to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and following the link to tix.com. Or you can call the box office at (828) 726-8871 or go by the box office at the HUB. This is not a dinner theatre production, so no food will be served.

HUDSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO