Homeowners Anticipating Impact Mission Camp

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(South Hill, VA) –Local homeowners are anticipating Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp coming June 26 -July 2. Eight homeowners throughout Brunswick and Mecklenburg County have been selected for Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp. Youth (12-18 years old) and adult participants from all over Virginia will be working on these eight houses doing various...

Brunswick County Bowling Alley opens

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Bowling Alley located at the Brunswick County Conference Center is now open. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, June 3, 2022. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, offered a word of welcome calling attention to Stewie, the Brunswick...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Couple with stillborn child donates four CuddleCots to rural hospitals

SOUTH HILL — It was devastating. You plan for a baby for nine months, posting progress on social media, celebrating with baby showers, and then all of that is ripped away from you. Every parents’ nightmare had come true for Robby and Haley Emerson of Danville, Sydney Amelia Emerson was stillborn on March 3. Just two months later, the grieving parents donated a CuddleCot to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. For the families that choose to use it, the little bassinette cools the deceased baby’s temperature to extend time to spend with their baby as part of the closure process. The Emersons’ GoFundMe page raised enough for four CuddleCots, which they are in the process of donating to smaller area hospitals that otherwise couldn’t afford the equipment.
USDA Food Bank distributing food at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Red House

Distribution of USDA Food boxes, along with Food purchased with donations from Mt. Zion (Pastor Lewis M. Watson) and Providence Baptist Church, for those who need food, will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Red House, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18, for those in the Phenix and surrounding Red House Community who are residents of Charlotte County.
RED HOUSE, VA
Slagles Lake Road to get much-needed streetlights

Let there be light. A busy intersection near E.W. Wyatt Middle School will receive some much-needed illumination. At their meeting Monday afternoon, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved a request for two streetlights near the intersection of Slagles Lake Road and Sussex Drive in Emporia. The initial request came...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Virginia's new economic engine: an affordable drug hub

For most Virginians, Petersburg is a city off I-95 – a place that fell on hard times in the 80’s when manufacturing jobs disappeared. As someone who grew up in Richmond, Kyle Tucker never gave it much thought. “That’s just the way it is," he explains. "You just...
PETERSBURG, VA
Luznyski and Sparkman to wed in 2023

Krysta McKenna Luzynski of South Hill will wed Steven Thomas Sparkman of South Hill, on May 6, 2023 in Danville, VA. Luzynski is graduate of Cave Spring High School and Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology in Roanoke. She earned her degree in Public Health and Spanish at Furman University in Greensville, SC and attended graduate school at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, UK. She is currently working as the District Epidemiologist for the Southside Health District.
SOUTH HILL, VA
A Video Review Tour Of The Brand New Hampton Inn In Danville, Virginia (Impressive Design)

Check out this Youtube video by a traveling vlogger who came to stay in Danville, Virginia. While there he did a video tour of the new Hampton Inn on Riverside Drive. The design is impressive and you can see how much better this new hotel is than other older hotels you may have stayed in. “This video helps you understand exactly what to expect should you visit the Hampton Inn Hotel in Danville, Virginia. . This is one of many videos on my travel vlog. I want to make your travel experience fun and worry free. Also, I want to inspire people to go out and see the world,” writers the vlogger.
DANVILLE, VA
Lawmakers table Youngkin gas tax, other budget amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the state budget have met a mixed fate. Some cleared the General Assembly Friday and others such as his push for a gas-tax holiday were voted down on a bipartisan basis. Friday’s session comes as the governor and General Assembly are creeping toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan. It would take effect July 1. The governor did not seek changes to many of the budget provisions that would offer families and working people a range of tax relief, including one-time rebates.
RICHMOND, VA
The Backyard Brewery a hit in South Hill

Just two weeks after opening its doors, The Backyard Brewery has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike. Shaun and Ashley Hardee, along with Chris Hardee and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby. “There’s a place, about an hour from here, that we used to frequent quite often that was what they call a beer garden. It’s an outdoor family friendly spot really geared towards families. It’s not a late night place. Holly has a little girl and my brother [Shaun] and his wife Ashley have two little girls. There’s nowhere like that in South Hill to go. We have a lot of great restaurants and beautiful places but we didn’t have something like this. We wanted somewhere for people to come after they’ve been working all day in the yard or their just coming from the ball field. Our wheels got to turning and the next thing you know we decided to try to do something like this,” said Chris.
SOUTH HILL, VA
James River Batteau Festival returns Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual event is back for its 37th year along one of Virginia’s major waterways. The James River Batteau Festival returns this Saturday. The event features the watercraft historically used to get around the James. Participants will learn about history and float down to Maidens...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Man found dead in Halifax County

Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Duo busted with fentanyl near Roanoke Rapids Lake, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after they were found with fentanyl near a lake in Halifax County, deputies said. The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. when a deputy was patrolling the area of Robertson Boat Landing Road which is a dead-end road just south of Roanoke Rapids Lake, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

