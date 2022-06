Joe Lauzon has given his explanation as to why he won’t be facing Donald Cerrone in the co-main event of UFC Austin, and it’s not what he, or most others, would expect. Lauzon dropped a fight week video blog on his Instagram hours before the event is set to begin and explained that it wasn’t a weight-cutting issue or cramps as originally announced at the Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins. It was a knee issue that occurred after he stepped off of the scale trying to take his flip-flops off and put on a pair of socks.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO