Glen Rock Brook in South Kingstown, R.I., is part of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Rhode Island is known for its miles and miles of Atlantic coastline, but that’s not the state’s only draw, or even its only aquatic attraction. The Ocean State is also home to miles of creeks, streams, and rivers, including the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed, which will be celebrated this weekend at the inaugural 7 Rivers Festival.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO