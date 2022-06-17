ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhausting Heat Continues, Higher Temps Next Week for West, Central Alabama

By Mary K
 3 days ago
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Perry County in central Alabama... South central Bibb County in central Alabama... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 551 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Heiberger, or. 11 miles northeast of...

