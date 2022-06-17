Exhausting Heat Continues, Higher Temps Next Week for West, Central Alabama

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Autauga; Elmore The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Southwestern Elmore County in east central Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deatsville, or 9 miles northwest of Millbrook, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Blue Ridge, Jordan Lake, Holtville, Wetumpka Municipal Airport and Speigner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
