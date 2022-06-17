Exhausting Heat Continues, Higher Temps Next Week for West, Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weekend started off on the hot and humid side, but relief is moving in as we speak! A cool front (more of a “comfy” front as Meteorologist Jill Gilardi says!) is moving across Alabama, bringing a dose of much-needed lower humidity that will stick around through early next week. This front will help lows to fall into the mid 60s for tomorrow morning -- if not upper 50s in some of our normally cooler locations! Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday -- much more seasonable for June. So, though it will still be hot, the dry heat will be more bearable than the humid heat. Regardless, if you have any outdoor plans for Juneteenth or Father’s Day, make sure to slather on sunscreen: the UV index will still be running high. Enjoy the summer sunshine though!

