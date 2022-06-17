ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

$8.5 Million awarded to cancer research

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue University recently received an unexpected gift of $8.9 million to help towards cancer research....

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that aspirin alters colorectal cancer evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer—cancer afflicting the colon or rectum—but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published in the journal eLife,...
IRVINE, CA
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover genes that predict good response to blood cancer therapy

Mount Sinai researchers have, for the first time, identified genes that predict a good response to a vital new therapy for a blood cancer that can have serious side effects for some patients. The therapy, selinexor, is part of many groundbreaking therapies for the blood cancer multiple myeloma, but the...
CANCER
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Capaldi
technologynetworks.com

"Off-the-Shelf" Cancer Vaccine Delivers Double Punch to Tumors

When normal cells experience DNA damage, they present proteins on their outer surfaces that serve as a “kill me” signal to both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, members of the immune system that come and destroy the labeled cells. Some cancer cells, however, have figured out how to clip those proteins off of their surfaces, allowing them to evade detection by the immune system’s search-and-destroy team.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Liquid Biopsies May Predict Response to Therapy for Esophageal Cancers

Biomarkers are like the X on a treasure map, but instead of indicating the location of unearthed riches, they indicate an individual’s health status. Common biomarkers include certain RNA or protein molecules present in tissues and body fluids that can show doctors that a patient has a specific disease or may respond well to a particular treatment plan. Liquid biopsies are appealing as a non-invasive method for measuring biomarker levels in a body fluid. In a recent article published in Annals of Surgery, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) report how they designed such a method for predicting patient outcomes following treatment for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Purdue University
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Develop “Nanomachines” That Can Penetrate and Kill Cancer Cells

Researchers have created ‘nanomachines’ that use mechanical molecular motions to enter and destroy cells. Cancer is a condition where some of the body’s cells grow out of control and spread to other bodily regions. Cancer cells divide continually, leading them to invade surrounding tissue and form solid tumors. The majority of cancer treatments involve killing the cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Tumor 'signatures' could provide key to more accurate treatment for deadliest cancers

Scientists have found a way to identify and interpret 'signatures' that reveal the complex genetic causes of some of the deadliest cancers—which often have a survival rate of less than 10%. The results, published today in Nature, could allow them to develop more accurate treatments and significantly improve survival rates.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Plant compound effective against lung cancer in laboratory setting

Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the world, with 1.8 million people dying from the condition in 2020. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) found a plant compound to be effective at stopping the growth of lung cancer cells in a laboratory setting.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop hybrid sensor that could help diagnose cancer

A team of researchers from HSE University, Skoltech, MPGU, and MISIS have developed a nanophotonic-microfluidic sensor whose potential applications include cancer detection, monitoring and treatment response assessment. Today, the device can identify gases and liquids dissolved at low concentrations with a high degree of accuracy. The paper is published in Optics Letters.
CANCER
optometrytimes.com

Understanding and applying AMA guidance on coding, billing to optometric clinical practice

Katie Connolly, OD, shares about her presentation, “Maintaining Compliance with Medical Charting: Billing and Coding Update 2021,” which she presented during the 2022 AOA Optometry’s Meeting in Chicago. During this year’s 2022 American Optometric Association (AOA) Optometry’s Meeting, Katie Connolly, OD, associate clinical professor at Indiana University...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Gene discovery indicates motor neurone diseases caused by abnormal lipid processing in cells

A new genetic discovery adds weight to a theory that motor neurone degenerative diseases are caused by abnormal lipid (fat) processing pathways inside brain cells. This theory will help pave the way to new diagnostic approaches and treatments for this group of conditions. The discovery will provide answers for certain families who have previously had no diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

New cancer vaccine finds way to overcome tumor defenses

Researchers have developed a new vaccine that shows promise in overriding an immune escape mechanism in cancerous tumors. They found that the vaccine offers protection against cancerous tumors in mouse and primate cancer models. They plan to enter the vaccine into clinical trials next year. of cancer research for almost...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New combination therapy exploits 'natural killer' cells to destroy head and neck tumors

Scientists have identified a new treatment combination that is highly effective at suppressing the growth of head and neck tumors. A new study led by a team of scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, in mice, showed that a combination of radiotherapy, a drug that inhibits DNA damage repair and an immunotherapy can activate natural killer (NK) cells—a type of white blood cell with the ability to kill cancer cells directly.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brain cancer stem cells: resilience through adaptive plasticity and hierarchical heterogeneity

Malignant brain tumours are complex ecosystems containing neoplastic and stromal components that generate adaptive and evolutionarily driven aberrant tissues in the central nervous system. Brain cancers are cultivated by a dynamic population of stem-like cells that enforce intratumoural heterogeneity and respond to intrinsic microenvironment or therapeutically guided insults through proliferation, plasticity and restructuring of neoplastic and stromal components. Far from a rigid hierarchy, heterogeneous neoplastic populations transition between cellular states with differential self-renewal capacities, endowing them with powerful resilience. Here we review the biological machinery used by brain tumour stem cells to commandeer tissues in the intracranial space, evade immune responses and resist chemoradiotherapy. Through recent advances in single-cell sequencing, improved models to investigate the role of the tumour microenvironment and a deeper understanding of the fundamental role of the immune system in cancer biology, we are now better equipped to explore mechanisms by which these processes can be exploited for therapeutic benefit.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy