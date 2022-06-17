$8.5 Million awarded to cancer research

Biomarkers are like the X on a treasure map, but instead of indicating the location of unearthed riches, they indicate an individual’s health status. Common biomarkers include certain RNA or protein molecules present in tissues and body fluids that can show doctors that a patient has a specific disease or may respond well to a particular treatment plan. Liquid biopsies are appealing as a non-invasive method for measuring biomarker levels in a body fluid. In a recent article published in Annals of Surgery, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) report how they designed such a method for predicting patient outcomes following treatment for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO