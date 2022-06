ListenClimatologist Mark Seeley on the abrupt and long lasting shift in Minnesota's weather pattern. Although the first two weeks of June generally bring cooler than normal temperatures to Minnesota, it appears that an abrupt turnaround is about to occur. Not only is the temperature trend going to turn around for the month of June, but it appears it will turn around for the balance of summer. The outlook for the months of July, August and September favors above-normal temperatures for most of Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO