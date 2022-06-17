323 Lenox Road

The stainless steel, aluminum, and glass façade is beginning to cover the crown of the Brooklyn Tower, a 93-story residential supertall at 9 DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development, the 1,066-foot-tall structure stands as the tallest building in the outer boroughs and will yield 550 residential units, with 150 for purchase, as well as a 100,000-square-foot retail podium that incorporates the landmarked Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn. Thirty percent of rentals will be designated for affordable housing, and homes for purchase will start over 500 feet above street level. Douglas Elliman is serving as the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent for the property, which is bound by Flatbush Avenue Extension to the northeast, Fleet Street to the northwest, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and the adjoining Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn to the west.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO